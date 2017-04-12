Employment law covers a broad range of complex legal issues
affected by layers of common law and statute across state and
federal jurisdictions.
These legal issues begin in business set up or acquisition
stage, with transmission of business, recruitment of new employees,
establishing suitable contracts, and complying with awards and
National Employment Standards – establishing the employment
relationship.
These issues then include managing the employment relationship
with appropriate policies and procedures to set standards of
employee performance and conduct, having appropriate human resource
management guides and templates, and having proper processes to
ensure against problem behaviour such as bullying and
discrimination, to deal with grievance, dispute resolution,
managing ill and injured employees, and dealing with disciplinary
and poor performance issues. That is not to mention the modern
essentials of social media awareness and protecting sensitive
business information.
When you find yourself in a work-related dispute in Perth, you
want to ensure that you seek advice, services and representation
from the most professional and experienced workplace lawyers in the
area.
What to Look for
The employment law firm you want should provide responsive,
efficient and supportive services and strategic advice based on a
proven track record of providing successful outcomes. They should
be well regarded in the legal profession, by HR practitioners, and
across a variety of other industries.
Like many people today, you will likely begin looking for a
workplace lawyer on the internet. Keep in mind that you need to put
in some effort to find a quality employment lawyer, rather than
clicking on the first one in your area. Read up on law firms and
read lawyer bios and blogs.
How long have they been practising? What do they specialise in?
How well do they present themselves as an organisation on their
website? Have they won any awards or received powerful
testimonials? Third party recommendations are generally the best
indicator of a good quality employment law firm.
You can ask questions and assess their personality traits. You
want someone who is knowledgeable but empathetic and
trustworthy.
MDC Legal
MDC Legal is a Perth based employment and workplace law firm.
Our lawyers are unique and have acted for a range of clients on
"both sides of the fence". We have worked with small and
large employers as well as individual senior executives and
employees. This diverse client base has given us a broad and
holisitc understanding of workplace and employment law issues.
Our employment lawyers have also worked in a variety of settings
from boutique practices to national and international law firms and
state, federal, and community bodies.
Our services for employers and employees include:
Interpreting, negotiating and drafting employment
contracts
Drafting restraints of trade clauses
Performance management and misconduct investigations
Terminations, unfair dismissals and adverse action
Business restructuring and redundancies
Dealing with discrimination and bullying
Dispute resolution and advocacy
Industrial relations
A unique employment law user subscription including a
customisable employee handbook and management guide.
MDC Legal also provides pro bono or special fee services to not
for profit organisations and vulnerable individuals who can't
afford legal expenses and would otherwise have no access to legal
services.
Our employment firm has received national recognition for our
services, including:
Finalist of the Employment Specialist Firm of the Year at the
2015 and 2016 Australian Law Awards
Lawyers Weekly Australian Law Awards for Workplace Relations
and Employment Team of the Year in 2015
Ranked by the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Editions of Doyle's
Law Guide as a leading Employment and Workplace Relations law
firm.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The plaintiff attempted to amend her statement of claim to make her pleaded case consistent with the expert opinion.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).