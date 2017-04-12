Australia: Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 4

Last Updated: 12 April 2017
Article by Andrew Probert, Andrew Tulloch, Stuart Hetherington, Robert Tuck, Carolyn Wait, Marcus Saw, Richard Arrage and Aaron Potter
This article is part of a series: Click Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 3 for the previous article.

Atlasnavios-Navegacao, LDA v Navigators Insurance Co Ltd and Ors (The "B Atlantic") (2016) 2 Lloyds Rep 351

At first instance it was held that the owners of the vessel were entitled to recover for a constructive total loss following the confiscation of their vessel by Venezuelan authorities. The confiscation had taken place when, on completion of loading of a cargo of coal in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, for discharge in Italy, the vessel was subject to an underwater inspection by divers who discovered three bags of cocaine strapped to the vessel's hull. That had occurred on 13 August 2007. The vessel was detained on 16 August 2007 and the crew were arrested. The master and second officer were charged with complicity in the drug smuggling. A notice of abandonment was served on 18 June 2008 and the vessel remained in detention until after the trial of the two officers who were convicted in August 2010 and the Court ordered the confiscation of the vessel.

The insurers had denied liability in reliance on the following exception in clause 4.1.5 of the Institute War and Strikes Clauses Hull 1/10/83:

arrest, restraint, detainment, confiscation or expropriation under quarantine regulations or by reason of infringement of any customs or trading regulations.

In the Court of Appeal, the Court sought to identify, initially, the proximate cause of the loss and after considering the authorities reached the view that the detainment of the vessel was caused both by the malicious act of the drug smugglers and by the detainment of the vessel by reason of the infringement of customs regulations, which infringement was constituted by the concealment of the drugs. It was then necessary to consider whether clause 4.1.5 excluded liability. The leading judgment is given by Lord Justice Clarke, with whom the other two Lord Justices agreed, and it was held that clause 4.1.5 operated to exclude liability, and as one of the two identified causes of loss was excluded, insurers were not liable.

Imperator I Maritime Co Bunge SA (The "Coral Seas") (2016) 2 Lloyds Rep 293

This case was an appeal from arbitrators who had found that the vessel had not maintained the warranted speed under the charter party, that the reason it did not was underwater fouling of the hull and propeller by marine growth which had developed during a lengthy stay in tropical waters, and that the marine growth could not be regarded as unusual or unexpected but constituted fair wear and tear incurred in the ordinary course of trading. The arbitrators had concluded that the speed warranty included such conditions and it was the owners/head charterers who had assumed the risk of a fall-off in performance as a result of bottom fouling consequential upon compliance with the head charterers'/sub-charterers' lawful orders. Mr Justice Phillips in the High Court in England dismissed the appeals. While accepting that a shipowner had an implied right of indemnity against a time charterer in respect of the consequences of complying with the charterer's orders as to the employment of the ship, even if the orders were ones the charterer was contractually entitled to give, such indemnity, he held, did not extend to the usual perils of the voyage in respect of which the owner must be taken to have accepted the risk.

In concluding his judgment, Phillips J said:

...I consider that the proposition stated in para 3.75 of Time Charters is too widely stated. Where a vessel has underperformed, it is not a defence to a claim on a continuing performance warranty for the owners to prove that the underperformance resulted from compliance with the time charterers' orders unless the underperformance was caused by a risk which the owners had not contractually assumed and in respect of which they are entitled to be indemnified by the charterers.

Volcafe Ltd and Ors v Compania Sud Americana de Vapores SA (trading as CSAV) (2016) EWCA Civ 1103

We reported on the first instance decision of this case in Transport & Logistics News (30 September 2015) in which a cargo claimant had succeeded in recovering damages for condensate damage to nine consignments of washed Colombian green coffee.

The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal. The principal judgment was given by Justice Flaux with whom the other two Justices agreed. The carrier had denied liability and relied on inherent vice by way of defence to the claim. The cargo owner asserted that the carrier had failed to use adequate and/or sufficient kraft paper, strong corrugated paper or other insulating materials to line the containers and protect the cargoes from condensation.

The case turned on where the burden of proof lay. Was it necessary for the carrier to disprove negligence or was it up to the claimant cargo owner to prove the carrier's negligence? Flaux J regarded the first instance Judge, David Donaldson QC, as having taken the view that "once the claimants had shown that the coffee bags were delivered in a damaged condition the onus was on the carrier to establish the inherent vice or inevitability of damage and to disprove negligence".

On the appeal this was rejected. Interestingly, two Australian High Court decisions were discussed in some detail in Flaux J's judgment. The first was the seminal High Court decision of Shipping Corporation of India v Gamlen Chemical Co (1980) 147 C.L.R. 142. The High Court accepted in that case that the burden of proof was as it had been set out in the Glendarroch (1894) P226 which, as Flaux J said, contained "a classic exposition of the incidence of the burden of proof in cases of carriage of goods by sea at common law...". Lord Esher MR had said in that case:

...I think that according to the ordinary course of practice each party would have to prove the part of the matter which lies upon him. The plaintiffs would have to prove the contract and the non-delivery. If they leave that in doubt, of course they fail. The defendant's answer is, "Yes; but the case was brought within the exception - within its ordinary meaning." That lies upon them. Then the plaintiffs have a right to say there are exceptional circumstances, viz., that the damage was brought about by the negligence of the defendant's servants and it seems to me that it is for the plaintiffs to make out that second exception.

At the conclusion of their joint judgment in the Gamlen case, Mason and Wilson JJ said:

We may say, in passing, that we agree with Samuels JA in the Court of Appeal when he points out that the correct sequence of pleading is set out in the judgment of Lord Esher in the Glendarroch.

Stephen J, also in the Gamlen case, referred to what Professor Bill Tetley said in his book on Marine Cargo Claims (Second Ed) 1978 where he described the order of proof which prevails in all Hague Rules cargo claims: "a cargo owner must prove his loss, the carrier may then establish facts entitling him to rely upon exculpatory clauses, of which peril of the sea is one, but the cargo owner may then nevertheless succeed by proof of negligence, for example, proof of improper stowage".

The other High Court decision referred to by Flaux J is the Bunga Seroja (1999) 1 Lloyds Rep 512 which was also a peril of the seas case, where three of the six judges were supportive of what the High Court had said in the earlier Gamlen decision.

Flaux J then turned to consider the defence of inherent vice where he found also that the first instance judge had fallen into error. He went on to stress that inherent vice and inevitability of damage are not the same and referred to the well-known decisions in Soya GmbH v White (1982) 2 Lloyds Rep 136 where a loss by inherent vice was said to be "one which is approximately caused by the natural behaviour of the subject matter insured, being what it is, in the circumstances in which it was expected to be carried", and in which in the House of Lords (1983) 1 Lloyds Rep 122, Lord Diplock said "Inherent vice refers to a peril by which a loss is approximately caused; it is not descriptive of the loss itself. It means the risk of deterioration of the goods shipped as a result of their natural behaviour in the ordinary course of the contemplated voyage without the intervention of any fortuitous external act or casualty".

The second case that Flaux J referred to was Noten B.V. v Harding (1990) 2 Lloyds Rep 283 where a consignment of gloves carried in containers suffered moisture damage during the transit and the trial judge found that the moisture came from the gloves themselves and not from the air inside the containers at the time they were stuffed. The Court of Appeal had found in that case that the proximate cause of the damage was inherent vice.

In reliance on these decisions, Flaux J was satisfied that the carrier made out a defence of inherent vice under Article IV Rule 2(m) of the Hague Rules. The trial judge should then have gone on to consider whether or not that defence had been negatived by reason of the carrier not having employed a sound system in the carriage of the goods, the legal burden of which was on the claimants to establish. Flaux J identified the word "properly" under Article III Rule 2, in the context of the carrier's obligation to carry and care for the goods "properly" as meaning carrying "in accordance with a sound system". He emphasised that that does not require the carrier to employ a system which would prevent damage. The Court of Appeal found that the judge had been in error to conclude that at the time these consignments were shipped there was no general container industry practice in relation to the dressing of unventilated containers in preparation for the carriage of bagged coffee beans, and that the cargo owners had not proved that the carrier had been negligent in that regard. The Court of Appeal also found that the judge's rejection of the defence which was sought to show that the weight of the evidence pointed to minor condensation damage to coffee and bags carried in unventilated containers, whatever lining is used pursuant to the general practice of the container trade.

Interestingly, one aspect of the first instance decision which found favour with the Court of Appeal was that relating to the "temporal scope of the Hague Rules". At first instance the judge had found that the actions by the carrier in lining and stuffing the containers were part of the loading operation. The Court of Appeal quoted the well-known passage of Devlin J in Pyrene v Scindia (1954) 2 QB 402 in which the "tackle to tackle" rule had been modestly extended to catch cases in which the goods were lifted from the quay side by the vessel's own cranes. The Hague Rules could apply to that loading operation as well as once the goods had crossed the ship's rail. The Court of Appeal considered that Devlin J's analysis was also apt where the carrier had performed services such as those carried out in relation to these containers in this case. By shipping the goods on LCL/FCL terms, the Court of Appeal said that the carrier "assumed responsibility for the dressing and stuffing of the containers, so that those services formed part of the operation of "loading", to which the Hague Rules applied".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

This article is part of a series: Click Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 3 for the previous article.
This article is part of a series: Click Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 5 for the next article.
Authors
Andrew Probert
Andrew Tulloch
Stuart Hetherington
Robert Tuck
Carolyn Wait
Marcus Saw
Richard Arrage
Aaron Potter
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.