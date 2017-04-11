With the start date for the 2016 Budget changes to super almost
upon us, have you turned your mind to the estate planning
consequences of the actions you are about to take?
While much has been written about transfer balance caps and
accounts, reducing pension balances, and CGT relief, responding to
the changes also has some fundamental estate planning consequences,
warns Scott Hay-Bartlem, tax partner at Brisbane law firm Cooper
Grace Ward.
'In working through the changes and their impact with
clients, it is apparent that most estate plans now need some
adjustment as we deal with the new measures, particularly where
there is a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF),' said
Scott.
'For example, simply taking funds out of a reversionary
pension back to accumulation phase to comply with the new transfer
balance cap alters what happens when that member dies. While the
remaining pension may continue with the same reversionary
beneficiary (depending on the commutation process and documents
used), the reversion will not apply to the amount in the
accumulation account. This may mean further documents are required
(such as a binding death benefit nomination or to pass control of
the SMSF appropriately).
'Scott advises to consider the following:
Commuting part of a pension back to accumulation phase creates
or increases an accumulation account. This means an additional or
bigger accumulation account must be dealt with as part of the
member's estate plan.
If money has been withdrawn from the superannuation system
(either because an amount will not stay in pension phase or because
a death benefit must be commuted to a lump sum), how are those
assets now held and will they properly been passed on the death of
the member?
On the death of a member, will funds be forced to leave the
superannuation system, and has this been considered as part of the
estate plan?
Anyone with funds in superannuation, particularly SMSFs, should
be reviewing their estate planning now to ensure their estate
plan:
is not adversely impacted by the new rules or the steps they
take to comply with the new rules; and
still achieves their estate planning goals after 1
July.'
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in
Brisbane.
This publication is for information only and is not legal
advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your
circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If
there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising
from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward
Lawyers.
