On 1 March 2017 the Federal Government introduced the
Personal Property Securities Amendment (PPS Leases) Bill
2017 into parliament, which, if passed, will amend section 13
of the Personal Property Securities Act 2009 (Cth)
(PPSA) to:
replace the current one year threshold for deeming a commercial
lease or bailment to be a PPS lease to two years, and
remove the much criticised 'indefinite term' category
of PPS lease, unless the lessee or bailee has held the goods for
longer than two years with the lessor or bailor's consent.
A PPS lease is deemed to be a security interest under the PPSA
which means that a lessor or bailor whose arrangement falls within
section 13 of the PPSA must perfect it, usually by registration on
the Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR),
even if the arrangement is not designed to provide security. A
failure to do so can lead to the lessor or bailor losing their
rights to the goods should the lessee or bailee go into voluntary
administration, liquidation or bankruptcy.
The impact of the changes will be that only commercial hire
arrangements of longer than two years, or potentially longer than
two years including options, will need to be registered on the PPSR
as a PPS lease.
These proposed changes have no doubt been proposed because of
the impact of recent cases such as Power Rental Op Co Australia, LLC v Forge Group Power Pty Ltd
(in liquidation) (receivers and managers appointed) [2017]
NSWCA 8 where the New South Wales Court of Appeal upheld a
decision that the PPSA applied to four mobile turbines (worth $44
million USD) leased by Forge Group Power Pty Ltd
(Forge) from General Electric International Inc
(GE) because they were each for a period in excess
of 12 months, GE was regularly engaged in the business of leasing
goods and the turbines had not become fixtures. This finding meant
that the current lessees of the turbines lost any interests in the
turbines they held when Forge entered into administration.
Click here
to read McCullough Robertson's detailed focus article on this
case and the implications of it in industry.
Whilst on the topic of PPS leases, the case of Re
OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (administrators appointed)
reinforces the importance of not only registering your PPS lease,
but registering correctly.
OneSteel leased equipment from Alleasings Pty Ltd. The equipment
had a value in excess of $23,000,000. Unfortunately, the Alleasing
employee responsible for making the registrations failed to
register the security interest in accordance with the specific
registration requirements (in this instance, the incorrect ABN was
used in the registration) which ultimately resulted in the
registrations being defective. This was only bought to
Alleasing's attention once OneSteel had appointed
administrators and by then it was too late; Alleasing's
security interests were lost, in that they vested in OneSteel
immediately prior to the commencement of the voluntary
administration.
Click here
to read McCullough Robertson's detailed focus article on this
case and the implications of it in industry.
Do you need help?
McCullough Robertson can assist you or your business with
identifying how best to protect your interests under the PPSA.
