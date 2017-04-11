We are proud to be sponsoring the diversity-focused Dive In
Festival, which launched this week. So it's timely that we
bring you Issue 10 of Insurance Matters, featuring an interview with Chris
Mackinnon, General Representative of Lloyd's
Australia—one of the organisations behind the Dive In
initiative.
This issue also looks at recent cases on advocate's immunity
and when reasonable care and precautions conditions in insurance
policies come into operation, as well as the likely meaning of
"unlikely ever" in TPD policies.
In team news, I am pleased to announce we have recently promoted
two new Partners—Maxine Feletti from our Canberra State
Compensation team and Wes Rose from our Sydney Commercial Insurance
team. We also have two new joiners in renowned practitioner Lindsay
Joyce and new Melbourne-based Partner Patrick McGrath. Not to
mention, Partner Chris Wood has joined me at the helm as National
Insurance Group Leader, overseeing the commercial insurance
practice.
I hope you enjoy this issue of Insurance Matters and please feel free to email me
with any feedback. Similarly, if you have any questions about the
issues covered in this bulletin.
The failure of a party to call a witness does not necessarily give rise to an adverse inference being drawn in accordance with Jones v Dunkel (1959) 101 CLR 298. An unfavourable inference is drawn only if evidence otherwise provides a basis on which that unfavourable inference can be drawn.
Whereas most insurance policies exclude liability arising under contract, insurers can
positively benefit where an insured has limited or excluded its liability under contract.
This usually arises where the insured's contract has a limitation or exclusion of liability clause in the insured's favour.
In commercial negotiations, a principal may insist on being named as an insured on the contractor's insurance policy.
