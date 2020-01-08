Startup businesses all over the world are experiencing a boom in
various industries ranging from manufacturing, transportation,
hospitality and even the financial industry. In Nigeria, there has
been significant increase in small businesses. It is also important
to note that small businesses make up a very large portion of the
Nigerian economy. Startups have influenced innovation and
contributed to the economy in various industries. The Founders of
such business in Nigeria focus on creating innovative ways of
providing solutions to perceived problems while relying heavily on
the use of technology. Nigeria, being an emerging economy, provides
viable market for startups to thrive. Despite all these, research
has shown that only 30% of startups will make it to their tenth
year based on several reasons. Some of such failures range from
wrong business model to no market for product, poor financial
management, ignoring tax compliance etc.
This article however focuses on problems resultant from poor
understanding of financial and tax management for startup
businesses in Nigeria. Most times, startups fail to keep proper
financial records of their business from inception. The Founders
focus primarily on the product and market development, but fail to
understand the underlying financial flow of the business. This is
key to success of the financial and tax management of the business.
Owners of these businesses fail to see financial and tax management
as a tool necessary to build the foundation of their businesses.
Thus, they do not allocate adequate and sufficient resources to
bookkeeping and finance department.
Importance of Financial and Tax Management
Most startups rely heavily on investors, whether Angel investors
or Venture Capitalist (VC) in raising funds to develop their
products and services, grow their business and limit their
investment risk in series of investment rounds. However, Investors
majorly depend on Financial Statement (FS) to determine whether the
business is viable for investment. Therefore, startups must keep
records of all transactions which will be analysed into reliable
and meaningful financial information for investors to make
decision.
Proper financial management also provides sufficient information
to help startups determine their tax liabilities and implement a
favorable tax plan for their business. Often times, most startups
fail to comply with tax laws and regulations largely due to lack of
financial information. Some others even fail to register for
federal and state taxes. As the business continues to grow with
huge profit, the businesses are exposed to large tax liabilities and penalties, which may
eventually cripple the survival of the business.
On 17 December 2019, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) issued a Public Notice notifying all taxpayers (individuals, partnerships, enterprises, corporate organisations, ministries, departments and agencies)