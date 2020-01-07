Nigeria: PwC's Transfer Pricing Series Transfer Pricing And The Trojan Horse In The 2019 Finance Bill

Last Updated: 7 January 2020
Article by Seun Adu

"The amendments to section 27 will come as good news to many taxpayers. It will however be bad news or a mixed bag for some others. For now, the main casualties are taxpayers whose businesses are driven by the exploitation of IP and who must make payments to related parties for the rights to use the IP."

You have heard the story before. Greece and Troy are at war. For ten years, the Greeks surround the city of Troy but find no way to breach its walls. Tired of not making progress, the Greeks decide to stop working hard and start working smart. They pretend to abandon the war and leave a gift in honour of the Trojans. The Trojans wake up to find there are no Greeks trying to tear down their city walls and no Greek ships anywhere in sight: just a mighty wooden horse; a parting gift from the Greeks.

Delighted, they pull the wooden horse into the city and throw a big party to celebrate their victory. What they do not know is that there are Greek warriors hiding in the belly of the wooden horse. When the city goes to sleep, the Greek warriors climb out, open the city gates from the inside, and let the rest of the Greek army in. The Greeks catch the Trojans unawares and win the war.

For the casual observer, the proposed deletion of Sections 27g, 27h, and 27i of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) and the introduction of a new section 27g are welcome gifts from the government; a victory for taxpayers. You only need to look a little closer to realise there might be a Trojan horse right In the middle of the party.

Why it is great that the Sections 27g, h, and i will go

There are at least three reasons why the proposed deletions are great.

Section 27h requires taxpayers to get the approval of the Minister of Finance to be eligible for a tax deduction for management services. In practice, the FIRS uses the approval of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) as a proxy for the Minister's approval. Similarly section 27i gives the FIRS the discretion to determine whether or not any expense incurred outside Nigeria is allowable. This discretion is often hinged on the availability of a NOTAP approval for transactions that required such approvals.

The problem with relying on NOTAP's approval Is that the prices approved by NOTAP do not necessarily reflect any of the key principles relevant for evaluating the deductibility ofan expense for tax purposes. For example NOTAP can refuse to give an approval even where it is clear that the expense is a valid business expense. In addition, NOTAP often caps the approved fees for the transaction to an amount that does not reflect market prices or the arm's length principle.

The second reason why the proposed deletions are good is the fact that if one is to follow the law strictly, then every person paying a management service fee, regardless of the amount, to a company (including an unrelated party) outside Nigeria would have to approach the Minister of Finance to get an approval. In addition, based on Section 27g, anyone that incurs expenses incidental to earning a management fee, must obtain the approval of the Minister. Experience has shown that these provisions are impractical and are arguably not the best use of the Minister's time and resources.

Finally, Section 27i gives the FIRS the discretion to allow or disallow expenses incurred outside Nigeria without setting the parameters for exercising this discretion. This could lead to abuse.

The deletion of these sections suggests a deliberate move away from the use of arbitrary rules in limiting tax deductions for expenses incurred outside Nigeria.

What the new Section 27(g) says and why it is almost a good deal

The new Section 27(g) focuses on transactions between related parties. It does not place any restrictions on charges for transactions with Independent parties. This is good because in general, there is limited room for abuse when companies deal with independent parties.

This section provides that transactions between related parties will not be deductible for tax purposes except they are consistent with the TP Regulations.

Since the overarching theme of the TP Regulations is for related parties to price their transactions in line with the arm's length principle, it effectively makes compliance with the arm's length principle a primary condition for the tax deductibility of expenses incurred in transactions between related parties.

Surely, this has to be a good thing. You no longer have to worry that arbitrary price caps from NOTAP will determine whether or not you get a tax deduction for your related party expenses. You only need to concern yourself with applying the arm's length principle In line with global standards, right?

The problem with the new provision

You underestimate the full impact of the new provision if you assume that the pricing rules prescribed in the TP Regulations are (and will always be) consistent with the arm's length principle. This is the problem.

If arbitrary rules to limit the tax deductibility of payments to related parties are introduced through the TP Regulations, they will have the full backing of the CITA even if they are not in line with the arm's length principle. This will in effect take us back to the very problem we thought we had got rid of.

The 2018 TP Regulations have at least one significant provision that does not follow the arm's length standard (or any globally agreed standard); and there Is no guarantee that there won't be more in the future.

In particular, the 2018 TP Regulations provide that, even when you can show that the price you have paid for the rights to use an intangible (let us call this a royalty) is a market price, you will not allowed to deduct any amount in excess of 5% of the Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Armotisation plus the Royalty (EBITOAR) relating to the business for which the intangible right was used. The percentage (5%) and profit measure (EBITDAR) applied appear to be arbitrary and do not reflect what independent parties will agree to in all situations. This provision has significant implications for businesses that are heavily driven by intellectual property rights.

If you take the proposed changes out of the equation, one could have challenged this EBITDAR cap on the basis that it is not consistent with the arm's length principle as specified in the CITA. The passing into law of the new section 27(g) will effectively Invalidate this argument.

Conclusion

The proposed amendments to section 27 will come as good news to many taxpayers. It will however be bad news or a mixed bag for some others. For now, the main casualties are taxpayers whose businesses are driven by the exploitation of IP and who must make payments to related parties for the rights to use the IP. The disallowed amounts in excess of the EBITDAR cap will go to increase their cost of doing business in Nigeria.

The requirement to comply with the TP Regulations as a pre-condition for obtaining tax deductibility for related party charges is good only to the extent that the TP Regulations themselves contain rules that are not arbitrary and do not discriminate against valid and properly priced business charges.

The proposed changes will solve many problems but will also re-introduce others. One fix for this new problem is for the lawmakers to make compliance with the "arm's length principle" the condition for the deductibility of intercompany charges. The alternative is to, like they have done with CITA, get rid of arbitrary restrictions in the TP Regulations otherwise the proposed change re-introduces the same problem it seeks to fix, at least for royalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions