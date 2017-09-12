Recent decisions of the Employment Relations Authority (ERA)
indicate that the Labour Inspectorate is cracking down on
workplaces to ensure that minimum employment standards are being
met. The decisions also indicate that the penalties being imposed
on offending employers are increasing.
A vineyard labour contractor was ordered to pay a $25,000.00
penalty by the ERA after a labour inspector found that it failed to
keep employment records for a second time. The ERA also imposed an
18-month stand down period on the employer for recruiting migrant
labour.1
An Auckland courier company was fined $63,621.02 for breaching
the rights of 15 migrant workers. The breaches included failing to
pay minimum wage, failing to provide written employment agreements,
deducting wages without written consent, withholding wages for
public holidays and failing to keep accurate employee wage, time,
and holiday records. From the penalty imposed, $17,750.00 was
required to be paid directly to the affected
employees.2
A Northland petrol station was fined $28,500.00 for breaching
its obligation to pay at least the minimum wage, failing to pay
correct holiday pay and for making unlawful
deductions.3
A labour hire company working on asparagus farms in the Waikato
was ordered to pay $58,818.02 after being caught twice by the
Labour Inspectorate for failing to retain employment agreements and
for failing to keep wage or time records.4
A car company in Hamilton attempted to avoid minimum employment
standards by simply calling their employees
"contractors", and was penalised $65,000.00 as a
result.5
This crackdown comes in the wake of changes that came into force
on 1 April 2016 that further clarified employers'
record-keeping requirements. Tougher sanctions were also introduced
to help enforce compliance, such as imposing restrictions on
offending employers from recruiting migrant workers. Currently, 25
employers are on a stand down period for breaches of employment
legislation.
Employers are under scrutiny to ensure that they meet minimum
employment standards.
In light of these decisions, employers need to ensure that:
Each employee has a written employment agreement;
Employees receive the correct holiday pay and leave
entitlements and that these entitlements are accurately
recorded;
Employees receive, at least, the minimum wage;
They can produce a record of the number of hours worked each
day in a pay period by an employee and the pay for those hours;
and
Employees have access to all records, if requested.
1Labour Inspector v KRSVP Ltd and
Anor [2017] NZERA Christchurch 93 2Labour Inspector v D K Transport (2009) Ltd
[2017] NZERA Auckland 97 3Labour Inspector v IXL Petroleum Gas Ltd
[2017] NZERA Auckland 128 4 A Labour Inspector, Ministry of Business
Innovation and Employment v BBS Horticulture Limited [2017]
NZERA Auckland 172 5Labour Inspector v Direct Auto Importers (NZ)
Limited [2017] NZERA Auckland 195
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
