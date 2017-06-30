NZX Regulation has celebrated Emirates Team New Zealand
winning the America's Cup for a third time yesterday by
publishing its third batch of "practice notes" to provide
user-friendly advice on common questions raised by issuers and
their advisors.
As with NZX's previous two rounds of practice
notes, the notes are designed to be a short-form practical
guide to complement NZX's existing guidance. They cover:
applications for quotation, including a template letter
the structure and timing for accelerated entitlement
offers
the announcement requirements for a conversion of
securities
the delisting process for equity issues, and
further practical guidance on disclosure practices.
NZX has also revised its practice note on notices of meeting to
further clarify the requirements for notices of meeting and proxy
forms in certain circumstances, as well as several minor text
corrections. The practice note that we expect will be of most
interest to issuers generally is the practical guidance on
disclosure practices, as it provides guidance on how to manage
disclosure obligations when:
material information arises during trading hours
material information arises outside of trading hours
material information arises for an issuer that is listed on
more than one exchange, and
a third party releases information about an issuer.
Interestingly, NZX Regulation has confirmed that when material
information arises outside of trading hours, while Listing Rule
10.1.1(b) requires that information be provided to NZX first, NZX
Regulation "would not be concerned if the market announcement
is lodged subsequent to a public announcement, as long as it is
submitted prior to 8:30am on the next trading day".
The information in this article is for informative purposes
only and should not be relied on as legal advice. Please contact
Chapman Tripp for advice tailored to your situation.
