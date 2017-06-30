Continued growth in the Maori economy off the back of
what has been a tumultuous Treaty settlement process will see more
active participation of iwi groups in New Zealand's domestic
M&A market, Chapman Tripp says.
Other themes identified in the firm's publication – Te Ao Maori – Trends and insights –
include increasing diversification of investment away from primary
industries, adoption of tikanga in the commercial context,
increased clout for Maori in the political sphere and an overall
progression in indigenous rights law in New Zealand.
"The relationship between the Crown and Maori continues to
evolve and, as more and more Treaty settlements mature, we expect
to see further growth in the Maori economy, already estimated as
worth $50 billion", says Chapman Tripp's Hoa Rangapu
Whakarae (Chief Executive Partner) Nick Wells.
"New investment areas include geothermal, digital,
services, education, tourism and housing. Participation in export
markets is also increasing and we expect it to increase
exponentially in the short-to-medium term – especially in
Asia, in the finance and business sectors and the dairy, forestry,
seafood and red meat markets," Wells said.
"Contractual agreements and constitutional arrangements are
drawing on tikanga Maori through alternate dispute resolution
procedures and we expect this trend to gain traction. An example is
Waikato-Tainui's Hohou Te Rongo that uses aspects of
negotiation, mediation and arbitration.
"We would advise those wanting to engage with Maori
business to become familiar with the underlying concepts of tikanga
Maori."
The Supreme Court Wakatu decision, which found that that the
Crown had fiduciary duties to the Maori owners of the "Nelson
tenths" land, was likely to see a progression in indigenous
rights law in New Zealand, Wells said.
"Between the Wakatu case and other proceedings now before
the courts and the Waitangi Tribunal, we expect many iwi will be
looking at the emerging case law, weighing their rights and
reassessing their relationship with the government in ways which
may lead to further claims."
