No liability of host providers for unlawful content of
internet-users in case of timely deletion of hate speech posts |
Obligation to deliver user data in case conviction is possible or
not totally excluded
The operator of an online discussion forum in principle cannot
be held liable for unlawful content of users provided that the
incriminated content is deleted in due time. The deletion of posts
on the day of the service of the lawsuit is seasonable. The
operator is obliged to deliver user data upon a third party's
request in case the prosecution of the alleged infringement
initiated by the plaintiff is "possible" or "not
totally excluded".
FACTS OF THE CASE
As part of an online discussion forum operated by a media owner
internet users published posts designating the plaintiff and CEO of
another media group in Austria as rat/unprincipled person
("Charakterschwein") and retard ("Vollidiot")
and comparing him to Joseph Goebbels. Subsequently, the
entrepreneur concerned without prior request filed a lawsuit
– based on Sec. 1330 General Civil Code – against the
operator of the online discussion forum seeking omission of the
distribution of libelous language about him as well as delivery of
the users' names and address.
REQUEST FOR CEASE-AND-DESIST ORDER
In its decision 6 Ob 188/16i of 30 January 2017 the Supreme
Court of Justice dismissed the plaintiff's request for
omission. Only at first sight this decision is somewhat unexpected,
ultimately, however, absolutely accurate: In fact the Supreme Court
with good reason set forth that readers of contents of an online
discussion forum will not commonly assume that a user's post
mirrors the forum operator's opinion. In the view of the trial
senate, the operator of the online forum as host provider pursuant
to Sec. 16 E-Commerce-Act cannot be held liable for unlawful
content of users provided that he has not caused such content by
his own conduct and the content in dispute is deleted in due time.
In the present case the sued forum operator deleted the
incriminated content on the day of the service of the lawsuit and
therefore immediately after having gained knowledge thereof. Hence,
the request for omission was dismissed in its entirety.
REQUEST FOR DELIVERY OF DATA
Pursuant to Sec. 18 para 4 E-Commerce-Act the operator of the
online-forum was obliged by the Court's decision mentioned
above to deliver the user data. The defendant as host provider upon
a third party's request must deliver the user's name and
address if there is an overriding interest in ascertaining the
user's identity with regard to a specific unlawful matter. This
is the case in particular if the prosecution of the alleged
infringement has a certain prospect of success. Objectively, based
on the incriminated posts the prosecution of the authors of the
posts pursuant to Sec. 1330 General Civil Code is possible or not
totally excluded. As a consequence, the operator is obliged to
deliver the user data to the plaintiff.
