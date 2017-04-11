On 6 April 2017 the Austrian Parliament adopted significant
amendments to the Austrian merger control system, introducing a
transaction value test that extends the reach of Austrian merger
control.
Current Test: The current Austrian
jurisdictional test is based solely on turnover. A mandatory
notification requirement is triggered if:
combined worldwide turnover of
undertakings concerned > EUR 300 m; and
combined Austrian turnover of
undertakings concerned > EUR 30 m; and
each of at least two undertakings
concerned worldwide turnover > EUR 5 m.
unless
only one undertaking concerned has a
domestic turnover > EUR 5 m; and
the other undertakings combined
worldwide turnover < EUR 30 m.
New (additional) Test: Effective from 1
November 2017, the amendments introduce an additional test. Even if
the above criteria of the Current Test are not met, a transaction
requires pre-merger approval provided the following four cumulative
conditions are fulfilled:
combined worldwide turnover of the
undertakings > EUR 300 m;
combined Austrian turnover of the
undertakings > EUR 15 m;
the "value of
consideration" for the transaction > EUR 200 m;
and
the target has significant activities
in Austria (local nexus).
Background: The test was introduced in response
to the competition policy challenges for merger control arising
from the digital age. It aims to capture high value transactions in
the IT / life sciences space that might escape notification due to
the target's lack of revenues. The legislative initiative runs
parallel to the current consultation at the EU level to amend the
jurisdictional thresholds of EU merger control (steered by the
Facebook/WhatsApp jurisdictional saga). There is also some obvious
parallelism to Germany, where a similar test was tabled and is in
the legislative pipeline. The Adidas buyout of the Austrian
Runtastic app (deal value: EUR 220 million), which escaped Austrian
merger control, also might have played a role in the
legislator's considerations.
The actual novelty of the amendment is the transaction value
test. This newly introduced concept somewhat resembles the
transaction size test in the USA. The explanatory notes to the law
refer to the value of the consideration for the transaction, which
is supposed to encompass all assets and other monetary values that
the seller receives as consideration for the transaction. It also
includes the value of financial liabilities that the purchaser
takes over as part of the transaction.
However, the real difficulties will come from the local nexus
test, which requires the target to have significant activities in
Austria, as there is little to no guidance about what actually
constitutes significant activities. Lack of local revenues is not
sufficient to fall outside the test. According to the explanatory
notes, a local presence in Austria would suffice to establish a
nexus. In the absence of a local presence the number of users
(monthly active users) or the access frequency to a
website (unique visits) might be a proxy to test the
significance of the local activities. The legislator, however, did
not volunteer to quantify this further.
Practical implications: The test will extend
the already broad reach of Austrian merger control. The lowering of
the domestic threshold (EUR 15 m) will likely lead to an influx of
additional cases into the jurisdictional scope of Austrian merger
control. In its impact assessment the legislator assumed that the
new test will capture approximately five cases per year, which
seems rather on the low end. Notably, the test will apply equally
to transactions in the brick and mortar world. Much will depend on
how the Austrian Competition Agencies will deal with the local
nexus test.
Upcoming:
Significant amendments to Austrian Competition Law - Part
III (Damages Directive)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
