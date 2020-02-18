The following advisory is a round-up of recent amendments to the
Cayman Islands anti-money laundering ("AML"),
counter-terrorist financing ("CTF"), proliferation
financing ("PF") and financial sanctions
requirements.
These recent amendments have been driven by developments in global standards, in particular those of the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF"), and the implementation of the analysis of the Caribbean FATF in its Mutual Evaluation Report. These amendments will not impact overall arrangements made by our clients to comply with the AML Regulations but bring clarity on a number of topics.
The new 2020 revision of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations ("AML Regulations") consolidates amendments during 2019 and was itself amended on 5 February 2020. The Guidance Notes on the Prevention and Detection of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing originally issued on 13 December 2017 ("Guidance Notes") have also been amended, most recently on 5 February 2020.
