Wifredo Ferrer is a Partner for Holland &
Knight's
Miami office.
Marcelo Ovejero is an Associate for Holland &
Knight's
Miami office.
A more robust anti-corruption culture is taking hold in Latin
America. In line with this trend, the National Congress of
Argentina just last week passed a bill creating a criminal
liability regime for legal entities. As the bill awaits to be
signed into law by President Mauricio Macri, companies doing
business in Argentina need to start analyzing how to adjust their
compliance efforts to the requirements of the new legal regime.
With the adoption of this statute, Argentina joins other nations
(including the U.S.) in their efforts to combat corruption on a
global scale. More importantly, the South American nation will now
be in compliance with obligations it assumed under the OECD
Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in
International Business Transactions, which requires signatories to
"take such measures as may be necessary . . . to establish the
liability of legal persons for the bribery of a foreign public
official."
Modeled after other major anti-corruption laws in the world
(such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.K. Bribery Act and
Brazil's Clean Companies Act, among others), Argentina's
new statute presents the following salient features:
Companies are criminally liable for corrupt acts committed by
their owners, directors, executives, employees and third parties
acting on their behalf, as long as the crime furthers the
company's interest or benefit. The logic behind this
vicarious-liability regime is clear: just as they benefit from the
acts of its constituents and related third parties, companies
should also share in the consequences of their wrongdoing.
A company's criminal liability is wholly independent from
the liability of the individual who committed the corrupt act, to
the point that a company can be tried and convicted under the
statute regardless of whether the responsible individual is also
convicted or even identified.
Applicable penalties include fines ranging from two to five
times the illegally obtained profits; total or partial suspension
of the company's activities and, in some cases, even compulsory
dissolution; and the prohibition to receive, or participate in,
government contracts or benefits.
Similar to the FCPA Pilot Program, the new statute sets forth
requirements under which a company can avoid prosecution: a)
voluntary self-disclosure; b) the existence of a compliance
program, containing certain mandatory components (to wit, written
ethics or conduct code; specific policies and procedures for public
procurement; and periodic training), prior to the commission of the
corrupt act; and c) disgorgement of illegally obtained
profits.
Companies may also obtain leniency by negotiating with
prosecutors a cooperation agreement, under which the company has an
obligation to provide relevant, useful and verifiable information
that can lead to the discovery of all relevant facts, responsible
individuals and illegally obtained profits. Via these agreements,
companies are eligible for a 50 percent reduction off the bottom of
the applicable fine range.
While it remains to be seen how the new statute will be
enforced, its passing alone is a strong signal that the
anti-corruption environment in Argentina is changing rapidly. And
in times of increased global enforcement, companies doing business
in Argentina should – under the guidance of qualified counsel
– revisit their compliance strategy to ensure it adequately
conforms to the new statute. Holland & Knight has extensive
experience in helping clients design, implement and enforce
comprehensive enterprise-wide compliance and ethics programs to
reduce their potential legal exposure.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
