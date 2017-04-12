Mining was one of key issues during the visit of the Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Argentina, who stressed the
importance of having a responsible and transparent mining industry.
He pointed out his commitment to incentivize international
cooperation to guarantee that mining is developed in accordance
with highest quality standards. In this sense, the agreement
confirms the implementation in Argentina of the program "TSM
– Sustainable Mining" which establishes several
parameters and control stages, involving both company's
internal staff and community boards.
In turn, the president of the Argentine Chamber of Mining
Entrepreneurs, Marcelo Alvarez, stated that the TSM program is an
important tool for companies to achieve a good performance and
manage the main risks of the activity. The TSM was one of the
initiatives announced in early 2016 by the Chamber, in the plan
called "Desafío CAEM 20/21" which set the
objectives for the next five years.
The main principles of TSM are supported by a series of
protocols that describe the commitments undertaken by the
companies. The companies are required to assess their performance
in six main areas: manage of mine tailings, relationship with the
community, health and safety, biodiversity preservation, crisis
management and energy application and management of the
emissions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
