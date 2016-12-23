In September 2016, the Andean Court of Justice (ACJ), through Judicial Interpretation 612-IP-2015, clarified
the legal scope of the Andean Patent Manual, reiterated the
prohibition of the "ex post facto" analysis of inventive
step, and established the minimum criteria for resolutions deciding
on patents. The ACJ is the judicial arm of the Andean Community, a
trade bloc of four countries - Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and
Peru.
In 2007, Novartis AG filed a patent application related to a
process for obtaining an organic compound at the Colombian
Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC). Thorough resolution
40626, the application was rejected by SIC in 2012 due to lack of
inventive step. Novartis then filed an appeal against the rejection
resolution, but the rejection was confirmed by the Superintendent
of Industry and Commerce through resolution 35270.
In view of this, Novartis submitted a Nullity Action of
resolutions 40626 and 35270 to the Council of State. In February
2015, the First Section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of
the Council of State decided to stop the proceedings and request a
Judicial Interpretation to the ACJ of some of the plaintiff´s
arguments in the nullity action.
The most important rulings by the ACJ in Judicial Interpretation
612-IP-2015, which are binding upon the judges deciding on this
case, are:
The Andean Patent Manual - a common manual on the
processing of patent applications in the Andean community countries
- is a non-binding source of information for patent examiners. Some
of its sections could be binding if the ACJ includes them in
judicial interpretations for specific cases.
The hindsight or "ex post
facto" analysis of inventive step is not allowed. Therefore,
when combining documents cited in the search report, the examiner
should always bear in mind that the documents retrieved in the
search have necessarily been obtained with foreknowledge of the
subject matter of the invention. Additionally, the examiner should
try to consider the overall state of the art confronting the person
skilled in the art before the applicant's contribution, and
give fair weight to relevant arguments or evidence submitted by the
applicant.
The administrative acts rejecting a
patent application must set out the factual and legal grounds for
the rejection, which must be clear and unequivocal, and at least
refer to the relevant background.
